Four killed in two road accidents in UP

Unnao/Banda (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Four people were killed and as many were injured in two separate road accidents on Wednesday evening, police said.

In Unnao, three men riding a motorcycle died when the two-wheeler fell into a water-filled ditch near the Baradev-Mohan road along the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, Circle Officer Santosh Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohit (22), Abhishek (25), and Dhirendra (21). Another youth, Sunny (24), was critically injured.

The incident occurred when they were on their way to attend a village fair.

In Banda, a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Nivaich village left Balendra Singh (38) dead and three others seriously injured, police said. PTI COR CDN NSD NSD