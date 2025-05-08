Four killed in two separate accidents in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, died in two separate road accidents in Udaipur district of Rajasthan on Thursday evening.

Parsad Station House Officer Umesh Chandra said that in the first accident, a trailer truck went out of control after a tyre burst, hitting several cars and a roadways bus.

The incident killed two people inside one of the cars hit by the trailer.

In the second instance, a couple died when the car they were travelling in collided with a dumper truck.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Harish (48), Neeraj Parikh (55) and Neeraj (50), all residents of Surat. Efforts are being made to identify the woman.

All the four bodies have been kept in mortuary for post-mortem, the SHO said.