Four killed in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Oct 10 (PTI) At least four people, including three minor girls, were killed in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Thursday, police said.

The first incident occurred near Patel Chowk within the limits of Ramgarh police station when a truck lost control, overturned and fell on four minor girls.

They were on their way to the famous temple in Maya Tungri Hill, located near the Chutupalu Valley, to offer prayers on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Kumar said that three girls died on the spot, while a 10-year-old girl was seriously injured.

The police identified the deceased as Manisha Kumari (17), Mamta Kumari (14) and Pratima Kumari (10). The injured girl was admitted to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape, he said.

In another accident, a 30-year-old man, identified as Ratanlal Mahto, died on the spot when a speeding truck hit him while he was crossing the road near Kothar village on NH-33, Kumar said. PTI COR SAN SBN SBN