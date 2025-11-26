Four killed in two separate road accidents in Kanpur and Mirzapur

Lucknow, Nov 26 (PTI) Four people were killed in two separate road accidents in Kanpur and Mirzapur districts, police said on Wednesday.

In Kanpur's Panki area, two teenage cousins returning home from their night shift at a pan masala factory were crushed to death after a speeding sand-laden truck rammed into their motorcycle from behind around 8.30 am on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Panki) Shikhar said.

The victims were identified as Dhananjay Singh (18) and his cousin Himanshu (17).

The impact of the collision threw them onto the road. As the truck driver attempted to flee, the vehicle's rear wheels rolled over their necks, killing them on the spot, the officer said.

Passersby chased the truck, overpowered the driver and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. The Panki police later detained him.

Panki Inspector Manoj Singh Bhadoria said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem and further action would be taken after a formal complaint was lodged.

The cousins were travelling with two co-workers on separate motorcycles after completing their shift, the police said.

In Mirzapur, two men returning from a wedding ceremony were killed when their motorcycles were hit by an unidentified vehicle near Sahaspura village on the Varanasi-Mirzapur highway late Tuesday night, Chunar Inspector Ravindra Bhushan Maurya said.

The deceased were identified as Deepak Kumar Singh (28) of Sonour village and Ajay Patel (27) of Parshurampur village.

Two others riding with Ajay -- Vikrant of Khajuraul and Ramesh of Parshurampur -- sustained serious injuries and were referred to the trauma centre in Varanasi after initial treatment at the Chunar community health centre.

According to a complaint filed by Deepak's cousin Avinash Kumar, the group was returning home from a wedding in Adalhat when the collision occurred.

Police have sent both bodies for autopsy and initiated further proceedings, Inspector Maurya said. PTI COR NB