Four killed in UP as bus hits e-rickshaw

NewsDrum Desk
20 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read

Barabanki (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) Four persons were killed on the Ayodhya highway in the Safdarganj area here when a state transport bus hit an e-rickshaw, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a bus from Lucknow to Ayodhya hit an e-rickshaw carrying nine people, killing four, Additional SP Akhilesh Narain Singh said.

Those who died in the incident have been identified as Bindara (40), Pinki (38), Vijay (45) and Chandara (60).

Five persons were injured in the incident and were rushed to the hospital. Three of them were referred to Lucknow for better treatment. PTI CORR ABN NSD NSD

