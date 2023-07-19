Four killed in UP as roof collapses

Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) A portion of an under-construction roof collapsed in Mawai village in the district early Wednesday, leaving four members of a family dead and eight injured, police said.

The family of Rajpal Singh was sleeping on the ground floor of the house when a part of the under-construction roof on the the first floor fell. Twelve members of the family were trapped under the debris.

While four of them died, eight people were pulled out, they said.

Singh, his wife Sunita and two sons were among those killed in the incident, police said, adding their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and that the administration will provide all possible help to the kin of the deceased. PTI COR CDN DV DV