4 dead, 3 injured as wall collapses after heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: At least four people were killed and three others were injured when the boundary wall of the central workshop of the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) at Karsingsa near here collapsed early on Wednesday after heavy rainfall, police said.

The incident took place around 1.30 am when the wall fell on some huts on the other side of the workshop, resulting in the fatalities.

Four people died on the spot, and three others were injured and are currently out of danger, a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Urmila Biswas, Vikash Biswas, Mukibur Rahman and Paul.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said that the district administration has been informed about the incident and the bodies have been sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination.