Four killed, one injured after car rams into tractor-trolley in Latur

Latur, Mar 3 (PTI) Four persons were killed and one was seriously injured when their car rammed into a tractor-trolley on a highway in Maharashtra's Latur district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Mahalangra village on the Latur-Nanded highway around 3 am, when the victims were travelling to a temple in Tuljapur, an official said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the tractor-trolley laden with sugarcane, he said.

The car's occupants, Monu Balaji Kotwal (27), Shivraj Harishchandra Lankadhai (26), Krishna Mandke (24) and Narman Rajaram Katre (33), were killed on the spot, the official said.

Another victim Shubham Lankadhai was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Latur, he said.

The men were residents of Nanded and were travelling to Tuljapur to visit a temple, the official said.

The impact of the accident was so severe that the front portion of the car was crushed and broken off, he said. PTI COR ARU