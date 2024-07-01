Four killed, one injured after car rams into truck in Yavatmal

Yavatmal, Jul 1 (PTI) Four persons were killed and one was injured when their car rammed into a truck on a highway in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on Nagpur-Tuljapur highway in Kalambh taluka in the morning, an official said.

The victims were driving down from Punjab to Takhat Hazur Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded, he said.

The car rammed into the truck from behind, killing four occupants, the official said.

Bhajan Kaur (60), Balvir Kaur (74), Tejindra Singh (39) and driver Suraj Singh (44) died, while one person sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said. PTI COR CLS ARU