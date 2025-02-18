Four killed, one injured after truck hits motorcycle in MP's Rewa district

Rewa (MP), Feb 18 (PTI) Four men of a family were killed, and one was injured after a truck hit a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 10.30 am near Marha village on the Rewa-Semariya Road under Churhata police station limits, about 10 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

A speeding truck hit the two-wheeler on which five people were travelling, said Ashish Mishra, in-charge of Churhata police station.

He said four riders, all belonging to the same family, were killed, and one sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa.

Following the accident, villagers and family members staged a road blockade.

Mishra said the police are in the process of registering a case.