Four killed, one injured as truck hits pilgrims in Gujarat’s Morbi district

Morbi (Gujarat), Dec 17 (PTI) Four pilgrims were killed and one was injured after a truck crashed into them in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Wednesday, police officials said.

The injured pilgrim has been admitted to a hospital in Morbi.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pratipalsinh Zala said the victims were walking to Dwarka on a pilgrimage when the accident took place around 6 am between Maliya village and Jamanagar.

“A truck hit the pilgrims from behind while they were walking along the state highway. Four of them died on the spot, while one person was injured and shifted to a hospital,” Zala told reporters.

The group had stayed overnight at a temple in Sarvad village along with other pilgrims. On Wednesday morning, one group began their journey early, while the five victims were walking a few kilometres behind.

“It was the sixth day of our pilgrimage. The five pilgrims were behind us when the accident happened. After receiving the information, we rushed back and found four of them dead,” said Kalyanbhai, a fellow pilgrim from Banaskantha.

The deceased have been identified as Dilipbhai Chaudhary (28), Hardik Chaudhary (28), Bhagwanbhai Chaudhary (65) and Amrabhai Chaudhary (62), all residents of Banaskantha district.

Police said post-mortem examinations are underway, and an investigation has been initiated. Efforts are on to trace the truck involved in the incident. PTI KVM NR