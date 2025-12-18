Four killed, one injured as truck overturns on car in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota Dec 18 (PTI) Three brothers among four were killed and one was injured as a Bajri-laden truck overturned on their car on National Highway 52 under the Sadar police station area of Bundi district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Moinuddin (60), Fariuddin (45) and Azamiuddin (40), and their cousin Saifuddin (28), while Saifuddin's father, Vasiuddin (64), suffered minor injuries. All were residents of the Tonk district, they said.

The accident occurred at around 6.30 pm on Thursday when the five were travelling to Kota to attend a birthday celebration, Additional Superintendent of Police Bundi Uma Sharma said.

According to Sharma, the truck hit the car from behind after one of its tyres reportedly burst. Both vehicles skidded to the other side of the highway, where the truck overturned on top of the car.

Vasiuddin has been admitted for treatment, while the bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examination, the ASP said.

Further investigation is underway, she added.