Four killed, one injured in truck accidents in MP

Dewas/Narsinghpur (MP), Jul 20 (PTI) Four persons were killed and one was injured in accidents involving trucks in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

The driver and helper of a truck laden with bananas died when the vehicle fell into a gorge in Dewas, while two persons were killed and one sustained injuries after a truck overturned on their car in Narsinghpur, officials said.

A banana-laden truck heading towards Uttar Pradesh fell into a gorge on the Agra-Mumbai Highway, some 20 km from Dewas district headquarters, in the morning, Tonk Kala police post in-charge RS Verma said.

The driver and cleaner of the truck, identified as Amzad and Siraj, were killed, he said, adding that the deceased were natives of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck was speeding at the time of the accident.

In Narsinghpur district, two persons were killed, and one was injured when a container truck overturned on their stationary car on National Highway 44, an official said.

The victims had stopped at a tea stall in Dobhi village, Suatala police station in-charge Ashish Dhurve said.

Shivam Mehra and Shrikant Vishwakarma died, while another person was injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kareli, he said.

The truck driver was detained for questioning, the official said.