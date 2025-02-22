Four killed, seven hurt in highway accidents in Nashik

Nashik, Feb 22 (PTI) At least four persons were killed and seven others were seriously injured in separate accidents on the Mumbai-Agra national highway in Nashik district, police said on Saturday.

A container truck coming from the wrong side overturned and crushed an auto-rickshaw near Daregaon village in Malegaon taluka at 11 AM on Saturday, killing three persons and injuring two others.

The deceased included the rickshaw driver and two female passengers. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, a police official said.

Separately, a woman was killed and five others were seriously injured after a truck crashed into vehicles in the Rahud ghat section of the national highway near Chandwad on Friday night, police said.

As per preliminary reports, the brakes of a truck heading towards Mumbai failed on a slope, and it crashed into seven to eight vehicles, including cars and trucks.

The official said a 45-year-old woman in one of the cars was killed, five others were seriously injured, and a few persons sustained minor injuries in the accident. PTI COR ARU NSK