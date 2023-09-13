Four killed, seven injured in two incidents of lightning strike in adjoining villages

Balrampur, Sep 13 (PTI) Four persons, three of them from a family, were killed and seven others injured in two incidents of lightning strike in adjoining villages in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.

Four persons were killed and two others injured in Belsar village while five persons sustained burns in Bansdih village, said Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh.

Both the incidents took place in Shankargarh police station area. The victims were working in the fields.

The deceased in the Belsar incident were identified as Manshu (33), his wife Kunti (32), their child Pritam (2), and Vipin Kujur (35).

Vipin's wife Pratima (30) and another woman Munia (35) sustained injuries, the SP said.

Priyanka (24), Sammi (42), Anjana (3), Malli (36) and Sandip (10) were injured in Bansdih village.

A police team took the injured to a nearby hospital, the official said.