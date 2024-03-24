Four killed, several injured after truck rams into tractor trolley in UP's Rampur

Rampur (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) Four people were killed and about a dozen injured when a truck rammed into their tractor trolley from behind in the Milak area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the Dharmpur village road late on Saturday, they said.

The police are trying to trace the truck driver.

The victims were identified as Kavita (18), Tinku Yadav alias Ravi (18), Ramvati (45) and Savitri (30), the police said.

They were returning to Bareilly from Moradabad, they added.

The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, the police said. PTI COR ABN ABN BHJ SZM