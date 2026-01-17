Four killed, six injured as cars collided in Udaipur

Udaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) Four teenagers were killed and six others injured after two cars collided on the old Ahmedabad highway in Udaipur on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Nela Talab in the Savina area, they said, adding that all four deceased were residents of Udaipur.

Savina station house officer Ajayraj Singh said the victims were identified as Mohammad Ayan (17), Adil Qureshi (14), Sher Mohammad (19) and Ghulam Khwaja (17).

Singh said six friends were travelling in one car after attending a 'Mehfil-e-Milad' programme and were heading towards the highway for tea when their vehicle was hit by another car.

The second car, bearing a Gujarat registration number, was travelling from Rajgarh in Churu district towards Vapi in Gujarat, the police said.

Four occupants of the Gujarat-registered car sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment, while two companions of the deceased were seriously injured, the officer said.

The bodies have been kept at the mortuary of MB Hospital for post-mortem, and both vehicles have been seized, he added. PTI AG APL APL