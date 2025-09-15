Four killed, three injured after their vehicle falls into deep gorge in Himachal's Shimla

Shimla, Sep 15 (PTI) Four people were killed and three others suffered injuries when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge here on Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Joginder Singh, a resident of Khaula village, and Rajesh, Ekender Shahi and Laxmi, natives of Nepal. The injured included Nev Bahadur, Dil Bahadur and Sajjan, Laxmi's husband.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a deep gorge, killing three people on the spot. The fourth person succumbed to their injuries later.

Dil Bahadur, who suffered serious injuries, has been referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Hospital, Shimla, while the other two injured persons are under treatment at the Community Health Centre, Kotkhai, police said.

A case of causing death by negligence under section 106 of BNS has been registered, and further investigations are underway, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Theog Siddhart Sharma told PTI.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and the family members of the deceased have been informed, the police said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a statement, expressed grief over the accident and said that the government stands with aggrieved families. He assured all possible assistance to them.