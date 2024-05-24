Four killed, three injured in road accident in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), May 24 (PTI) Four persons were killed and three others injured when two cars collided with a truck in Banakal in Mudigere taluk of this district on Friday, police said.

According to the police, one of the cars belonged to a family in Chitradurga. They had gone to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district for a pilgrimage.

The accident occurred when they were returning to their hometown after worshipping Lord Manjunatha.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital while the bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem. PTI AMP GMS ANE