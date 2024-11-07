Four killed, three injured in road accident in Latur

Latur, Nov 7 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman, her two daughters and a granddaughter were killed after their car collided with a tempo in Maharashtra’s Latur district on Thursday, an official said.

The accident, which took place around 3.15 pm on the Nanded-Bidar highway in Udgir tehsil, also left three others injured, he said.

The victims have been identified as Mangalbai Govindrao Jadhav, Pratibha Sanjay Bhande (30), Pranita Pandurang Biradar (25), and her granddaughter and Ananya Ranjit Bhande (14).

Jadhav and her family members from Ekurka Road were on their way to Udgir for shopping when their car and a tempo coming from the opposite direction collided near the Maruti Mandir Ghat, the official said.

Three more persons also suffered injuries and are being treated at the government hospital in Udgir, he said, adding that the Vadhwana police are in the process of registering a case. It was immediately not known in which vehicle the injured were travelling at the time of the accident. PTI COR NR