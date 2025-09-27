Four killed, two injured after being hit by car on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Unnao(UP), Sep 27 (PTI) Four employees of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) were killed and two seriously injured after being run over by a speeding car on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway here on Saturday, police said.

The car was heading towards Lucknow when it hit the UPEIDA personnel on patrol duty, and then went on to hit a divider and crossed over to the other carriageway, they said.

The impact was so severe that four employees died instantly at the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Lavkush (40), Ramkishore (38), both residents from Jhabbakhera; Munesh (45) from Rajakhera, and Sarvan (35) from Akbarkhera.

Rakesh (40) and Krishnapal (55) from Rajakhera were injured in the accident and rushed to a community health centre (CHC) and later shifted to the district hospital.

Police and UPEIDA officials reached the site when they heard about the accident. Circle Officer, Santosh Singh, confirmed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said the driver fled the scene after the accident, abandoning the vehicle. The car has been impounded, and a search is underway for the driver. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the expressway to trace him.