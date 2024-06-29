Four killed, two injured after UPSRTC bus hits auto-rickshaw in Unnao

Unnao (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) Four people, including the driver of an auto-rickshaw, were killed, and two others were injured in a road accident on Saturday here, police said.

Circle officer Bangarmau Arvind Kumar said that the accident occurred after the driver of a UP roadways bus, coming from Hardoi near Ganjmuradabad, lost control of the vehicle and hit the auto-rickshaw on the Unnao-Hardoi road.

Six people, including the driver, were travelling in the auto-rickshaw, Kumar said.

Police said Shri Krishna (45) and Laxman (35), sitting on the rear (back) seat of the auto-rickshaw, died on the spot due to the collision.

Four passengers, including the driver, were seriously injured and sent to the community health centre in Bangarmau for treatment, where doctors declared one of the injured Sunil alias Kallu (35) dead on arrival.

The auto-rickshaw driver, Ramchandra (55), was later referred to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

The condition of the other two injured is said to be critical, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, they added.