Four killed, two seriously injured in lightning strike in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand), Oct 9 (PTI) At least four people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Orsapath village in Mahuadanr police station area, around 180 km from state capital Ranchi, in the afternoon.

Around 13 people were engaged in fencing a garden in the village and as it started raining, they took shelter under a culvert when lightning struck a nearby spot, a police officer said.

"The injured persons were taken to Mahuandanr community health centre, where four of them were declared dead. Two others are seriously injured," Dr Ravi Bhagat of the medical establishment said.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Nagesiya (30), Lallu Nagesiya (25), Ravishankar Nagesiya (30) and Jitendra Lohra (25).

On Tuesday, two children were killed in a lightning strike while playing near their home in Nawadih village in Ganwa police station area of Giridih district. PTI COR SAN SAN ACD