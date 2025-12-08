Four killed while helping injured couple in multi-vehicle crash in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) Four men were killed and seven others were injured on the Kota-Chittorgarh highway on Sunday night after a tragic chain of accidents, police said on Monday.

Police said the incident began when a couple, Shambhulal and Kali Bai, were travelling on a motorcycle on Sunday night when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle near Madna in Begun area of Chittorgarh. The couple fell on the road, and locals from a nearby dhaba rushed to their aid.

While they were helping the injured couple, a minivan coming from Chittorgarh ran into the group. Moments later, a car coming from behind collided with the minivan, causing it to overturn.

Hemraj Gurjar (35) and Rajesh Meena (29) died on the spot, while Phorulal Gurjar (33) and Sonu Gurjar (40) succumbed to their injuries during treatment. All four had stepped in to help the injured couple, police said.

Seven others, including three occupants of the minivan, were also injured and taken to hospital, they added.