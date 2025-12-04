Four labour codes will standardise wages, ensure worker welfare: Tripura minister Tinku Roy

Agartala, Dec 4 (PTI) Tripura Labour Minister Tinku Roy on Thursday said the four labour codes introduced by the Centre will ensure the welfare and safety of all sections of workers, including those engaged in vulnerable sectors.

"The Modi government has streamlined the entire system by adopting only four labour codes by merging as many as 29 laws. The system has ended inspector raj in the factory and industrial sectors," he said at a press conference.

Roy said the new codes would enable the uniform implementation of wages across the country, which was not possible earlier as different states followed different systems.

Terming the labour codes timely and aligned with rapidly changing professions and industrial structures, he said the provisions also allow women to work night shifts across sectors with uniform wages.

Referring to the provision for flexible working days, the minister said workers would benefit under the new framework.

"The workers will not be forced to work 48 hours a week. If they finish 48 hours of work in four days, they will get the remaining three days off to do extra work. However, Leftist trade unions are misleading workers," he alleged.

Roy also rejected accusations that the new labour codes dilute trade union powers.

"The industrial relations code, which is part of the four labour codes, mandates that a trade union with 51 per cent of the total workforce will be allowed to sit with the management in case of disputes. The union with majority support will represent the entire workforce in meetings," he said.

Meanwhile, Left-affiliated trade union CITU on Thursday staged a rally protesting the Centre’s labour codes and expressed concern over their likely impact.

"If the four labour codes are implemented, the future of workers will be bleak. That is why many organisations, including CITU, are strongly opposing these codes," CITU state secretary Manik Dey said. PTI PS MNB