Four labourers buried alive while digging well in Jharkhand

Lohardaga (Jharkhand), May 23 (PTI) Four labourers, including a woman, were buried alive while digging a well in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place around 11 am in Chitri Ambatoli village in Senha police station area, around 80 km from state capital Ranchi, when the workers were digging a well under an MGNREGA project, a senior officer said.

The police conducted a rescue operation but all the four labourers were found dead, he said.

"A portion of the earth caved in when the four labourers were digging the well. Excavators and other equipment were deployed but the four persons were found dead," Senha police station in-charge Vedant Shankar said.

The deceased were identified as Abu Rehan Ansari (35), Shabnam Khatun (21), Ramjan Ansari (35) and Bhagat, he said, adding the bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR SAN BDC SAN ACD