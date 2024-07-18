Four labourers die in Bihar septic tank tragedy, sparks violent protests

Motihari (Bihar), Jul 18 (PTI) Four labourers died after inhaling toxic gases inside a septic tank in Bihar's East Champaran district on Thursday, triggering violent protests by a mob which vandalised a private clinic, set fire to an ambulance and attacked a police party, leaving two personnel injured.

DSP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said of the five persons who had entered the tank, one survived and is undergoing treatment.

"The incident took place in a village under Dhaka police station area. After they fell unconscious inside the septic tank, the five labourers were rushed to a nearby private clinic. Four were declared as brought dead. By the time, a crowd had gathered. Family members of some of the deceased blamed the deaths on laxity of doctors, leading to violent protests", Mishra added.

The deceased were aged between 18 and 60 years, police said. PTI CORR NAC MNB