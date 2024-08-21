Four labourers die while cleaning septic tank near Patna

Patna, Aug 21 (PTI) Four labourers died upon inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank on the outskirts of Patna on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place in the Barh Police Station area of Patna district, where the labourers entered the septic tank of a house in Purai Bagh locality, Additional SP Aprajit Lohan said.

"After some time, they started feeling suffocated and cried out for help. An ambulance fitted with an oxygen support system was soon rushed to the spot," he said.

The labourers had lost consciousness by the time they were pulled out of the septic tank, the officer said.

Doctors at Barh Sub Divisional Hospital declared them as having brought dead, Lohan added.