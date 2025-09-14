Four labourers injured after roof of dilapidated house collapses in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP) Sep 14 (PTI) Four labourers were injured after the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Sunday, leaving one of them in a critical condition, officials said.
After inspecting the site, Divisional Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil said workers were demolishing a dilapidated house located near Noori Masjid in the Mewatiyan locality when its roof suddenly collapsed, burying four labourers under the debris.
The injured – Inzamam, Gumran, Sahil and Shafiq – were rushed to the Gonda medical college for treatment, where the condition of one is stated to be critical, the official said.
A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been called for a proper inspection of the accident site, he added.
SDM (Sadar) Ashok Kumar Gupta said a person named Shakeel had sold a two-storey house to Wasim from the same locality. As the house was in a dilapidated state, it had to be demolished to build a new one for which Wasim had hired the labourers. PTI COR NAV SMV ARI