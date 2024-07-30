Four labourers killed as roof of under-construction building collapses in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Four labourers were killed and six injured when the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The construction of a community hall was underway in the Khamnor area and 13 labourers were working at the site. The roof of the under-construction building collapsed on Monday night, trapping 10 of the labourers, Rajsamand Collector Bhanwar Lal said.

While two of the labourers died on the spot, two succumbed to injuries during treatment. Five of the injured are undergoing treatment at the Rajsamand district hospital. One of the labourers was admitted to the Udaipur district hospital in critical condition, the officer said.

The deceased were identified as Kalu Lal, Shanti Lal, Bhagwati Lal and Bhanwar Lal.