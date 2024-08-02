Four law college students killed in road accident

Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI) Four students of a law college near here died and another sustained grievous injuries when the car in which they were travelling overturned near Padur, police said on Friday.

Three students, including two women, died on the spot while another woman succumbed at a private hospital here.

The group of five students, including two men, were proceeding to Kelambakkam from Kovalam on Thursday evening when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and it veered to the left of the road and overturned. Three of the occupants trapped inside the vehicle died, police said.

Passersby who noticed the incident managed to extricate two students from the mangled car and admitted them to a private hospital here. One of them succumbed, police said. PTI JSP KH