Four Lok Sabha seats in Assam register voter turnout of 45.88 pc till 1 pm

Guwahati, May 7 (PTI) The four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, where polling was underway on Tuesday in the third phase, recorded a voter turnout of 45.88 per cent till 1 pm, officials said Dhubri recorded the highest turnout of 47.73 per cent, followed by Barpeta at 46.83 percent, Kokrajhar at 46.43 per cent, and Guwahati at 42.13 per cent.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

A total of 81,49,091 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 47 candidates in the third and final phase of polling in Assam.

In Guwahati, BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Congress's Mira Borthakur Goswami cast their votes in the early hours. Incumbent MP Queen Oja also cast her vote.

Kokrajhar's Congress candidate Garjen Mushahary and BPF's Kampa Borgyary also exercised their franchise.

State ministers Ranjit Dass and Jayanta Malla Baruah along with Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary also cast their votes. PTI DG DG SOM