Four major fire incidents reported across three districts in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Feb 8 (PTI) Four major fire incidents were reported from different districts of the state, officials said on Sunday.

The first incident occurred at the canteen of the Irinjalakuda General Hospital in Thrissur district around 1 am.

Officials at the Irinjalakuda Fire and Rescue Service Station said they received a distress call at around 1.15 am, following which fire tenders were immediately dispatched.

The fire spread to the canteen's roof, and it took more than an hour to douse the blaze using three fire tenders from Irinjalakuda and Chalakudy, the officer said.

Another major fire was reported at Mullakara in Thrissur district, where a shop that deals with the repair and sale of used air conditioners and refrigerators caught fire.

Fire and Rescue Service officials said the incident was reported at around 11 am, and two fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze.

The shop, along with air conditioners and refrigerators kept there, was gutted in the fire, officials said, adding that it took more than two hours to bring the situation under control.

In another incident, a grocery shop was gutted in a fire at Vellikulangara, near Vadakara, in Kozhikode district, at around 2 am on Sunday.

Fire and Rescue Service officials at the Vadakara station said the fire was spreading to nearby shops, but fire tenders reached the spot in time and prevented further damage, though the grocery shop was completely gutted.

Meanwhile, another major fire broke out at a used furniture shop in Mannanthala, Thiruvananthapuram, late on Saturday night.

Officials said three fire tenders were employed to douse the blaze, and the operation lasted for over two hours.

The shop and the furniture stored there were destroyed in the fire, they added. PTI TBA TBA ADB