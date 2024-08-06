Four major projects operationalized in UP and Bihar under Namami Gange Mission 2.0: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The government has completed and operationalized four major projects under the Namami Gange Mission 2.0, according to an official statement.

These initiatives, spanning the mainstream of the Ganga in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, mark a crucial step in ongoing efforts to curb pollution and enhance the river's ecological health.

With a total investment of Rs 920 crores, these projects will add 145 MLD (million liters per day) of sewage treatment capacity, enhance sewer networks and intercept numerous drains.

Designed to meet the stringent discharge standards set by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), these efforts promise substantial improvements in the water quality of the Ganga and its tributaries, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement.

The project in Bihar's Munger, costing Rs 366 crores, aims to improve the sewer network and establish a Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) with a 30 MLD capacity.

The comprehensive initiative includes the development of a 175 km sewerage network.

Implemented using the DBOT (Design, Build, Operate and Transfer) model, this project will benefit approximately 300,000 residents by connecting their households to the sewer network, significantly enhancing the city's sanitation infrastructure and preventing untreated sewage from entering the Ganga.

In Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, a project valued at Rs 129 crores focuses on intercepting, diverting and treating sewage to abate pollution in the Ganga. Now operational, the initiative intercepts nine drains and rehabilitates six existing interception structures.

The establishment of two new STPs — Pakka Pokhra and Bisunderpur — with capacities of 8.5 MLD each, along with the rehabilitation of existing STPs, has increased the sewage treatment capacity to 31 MLD. This project aims to prevent untreated sewage from entering the Ganga, thereby improving water quality and supporting aquatic biodiversity.

Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh now boasts a project for intercepting, diverting and treating sewage with a sanctioned cost of Rs 153 crores.

This operational project includes the development of a 1.3 km interception and diversion network and a 21 MLD STP. The project effectively treats sewage, preventing the discharge of untreated sewage into the Ganga, benefitting the city's residents.

In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, an important project for interception, diversion and sewage treatment works has been established at an estimated cost of Rs 271 crores.

Now operational, this project targets pollution abatement in the river, including the interception and diversion of 15 drains and the construction of three STPs with a combined capacity of 63 MLD.

By treating sewage and preventing its discharge into the Ramganga river, this project aims to improve the water quality of the Ganga, the statement said.

These projects, based on the Hybrid Annuity PPP (HAM) model, utilize Advanced Sequencing Batch Reactor technology.

These projects, based on the Hybrid Annuity PPP (HAM) model, utilize Advanced Sequencing Batch Reactor technology.

The STPs have been meticulously constructed to comply with the strict standards and guidelines set by the NGT. These initiatives not only boost the Namami Gange mission by treating waste water and cleaning the rivers but also benefit a large population in the respective cities.