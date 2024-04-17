Four Mangaluru-Dubai flights cancelled due to heavy rain, many others affected

Mangaluru, April 17 (PTI) Due to heavy rainfall and bad weather in Dubai and neighboring middle-eastern countries in the last 48 hours, four flights from Mangaluru International Airport to Dubai and vice-versa were canceled on Wednesday.

Another flight from Tiruchirapalli to Mangaluru was also canceled and a flight from here to Jeddah was delayed today, officials said.

According to an airport official, the flights cancelled were of Air India Express.

The official said that flight number 814 from Dubai to Mangaluru, 813 from Mangaluru to Dubai, 384 from Dubai to Mangaluru and flight number 383 from Mangaluru to Dubai have been cancelled.

Similarly, Air India Express flight number 797 from Mangaluru to Jeddah this evening is still delayed.

On the other hand, Air India Express flight number 814 coming from Dubai to Mangaluru has been canceled for Thursday also.

Similarly, on Thursday, Air India Express flight number 796 from Jeddah to Mangaluru and Air India Express flight number 1498 from Mangaluru to Tiruchirappalli will also be delayed.

Since midnight of 15th April, there has been heavy water logging at many places in Dubai disrupting regular activities as well as air travel. In Dubai, a record 100 mm rainfall was recorded in just 12 hours on Tuesday, according to reports. PTI COR AMP SDP