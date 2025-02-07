Four Maoist cadres held in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI) Four members of the banned CPI (Maoist), including two women cadres, were arrested on Friday in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said.

The four Maoists, aged between 19 and 45, hail from Chhattisgarh and were apprehended during a vehicle check by police and CRPF personnel in Cherla mandal, an official release said.

The four were carrying 30 pamphlets to spread Maoist ideology and they have been seized, police said.

Further investigation is on.

A case under relevant sections of the Telangana Public Security Act has been registered against the four Maoist cadres, police said. PTI VVK SSK VVK SSK KH