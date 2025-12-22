Four Maoists arrested in Jharkhand’s Chatra

Chatra, Dec 22 (PTI) Four Maoists were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday, police said.

They belong to the banned Maoist splinter group, Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TSPC).

Police conducted a raid at Benti village within Piparwar police station area following a tip-off that some TSPC ultras were planning to execute a major crime.

"We have arrested the four armed persons associated with the banned splinter group TSPC. Two country-made pistols, two cartridges, a bike, and three mobile phones were seized from their possession," Chatra SP Sumit Kumar Agarwal told reporters.

During interrogation, they admitted to their involvement in a firing incident on December 16 within Khalari police station area near AKT Garage, aimed at extortion, the SP said.

An FIR has been lodged at Piparwar police station and the accused have been sent to judicial custody.