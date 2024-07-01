Four Maoists arrested in J'khand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Jul 1 (PTI) Four members of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), were arrested with arms and ammunition in Latehar district, police officer said on Monday.

The Maoists were arrested during a vehicle checking drive under Chipadohar police station area, around 160 km from Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, on Sunday, he said.

Barwadih sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Venkatesh Prasad, in a press conference on Monday, said that the Maoists were engaged in extortion.

The arrested Maoists were identified as Bitan Lohra, Lakhan Lohra, Guddu alias Machindra Lohra and Birendra Singh. Police seized two country-made pistols, eight cartridges, a mobile phone and three motorcycles from their possession. PTI COR SAN SAN RG