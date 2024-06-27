Four Maoists surrender in AP

Paderu (Andhra Pradesh), June 27 (PTI) Four members of the banned CPI (Maoist) party surrendered before the police in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district on Thursday.

ASR district superintendent of police (SP) Tuhin Sinha said T Sairam, V Kiran, T Ramesh and K Baburao, belonged to the Galikonda dalam (wing).

"Today, four militia members of Galikonda dalam of the banned CPI (Maoist) party voluntarily surrendered," Sinha said adding that it was due to lack of leadership and widespread campaigning through community policing.

According to the SP, lack of leadership in the Galikonda area came to the fore as the banned party lost many leaders due to surrenders and arrests.

Developmental activities in remote villages across the district and amnesty schemes by the state government also played a role. PTI STH ROH