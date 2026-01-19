Four masked assailants open fire outside bizman's house in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Jan 19 (PTI) Four unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside the residence of a businessman and set a car on fire in Khanna here on Monday, police said.

The car was partially damaged in the fire.

Superintendent of Police, Khanna, Pawanjeet Singh, said the attackers wore masks to conceal their identities.

He said authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

"We have formed eight teams to apprehend the accused and investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the firing," said Singh. PTI COR CHS DIV DIV