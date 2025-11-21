Four MBBS students suspended for ragging

Indore, Nov 21 (PTI) Four students of a government medical college in Indore were suspended for one month on Friday for allegedly subjecting junior students to physical and mental harassment during ragging, officials said.

The matter came to light after a few first-year MBBS students of the Government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College complained to the University Grants Commission's anti-ragging helpline.

Students of the 2024 batch called them to a private flat, assaulted them, behaved indecently and forced them to smoke cigarettes and consume alcohol, they claimed.

Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria told PTI that the institute's anti-ragging committee found the juniors' complaint to be true.

"Based on the recommendation of the anti-ragging committee, four second-year MBBS students have been suspended for one month," he said.