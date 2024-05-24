Four medical college students suspended for ragging

Ahmedabad, May 24 (PTI) Four students of a medical college here were suspended on Friday for allegedly ragging juniors, an official said.

Advertisment

The students against whom action was taken included two women.

The college, located in Maninagar area of the city, is run by AMC Medical Education Trust, an entity of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Following an inquiry, the college administration suspended four students pursuing Master of Surgery said dean Dr Dipti Shah.

Advertisment

While two students were suspended for two years and one year, respectively, the other two were suspended for 25 years, she said.

"Four first-year students and their parents had approached us with a complaint against these four seniors on May 21. We called a meeting of the college council and heard all of them. After a detailed inquiry, the council unanimously took a decision to suspend the four as we believe in zero tolerance for ragging," said Dr Shah.

The seniors would ask junior students to carry out tasks like writing a prescription several times and also verbally abuse them, the dean said. PTI PJT KRK