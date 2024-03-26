Four meet watery grave in Cauvery river in Karnataka

Mandya (Karnataka), Mar 26 (PTI) Four people drowned in Cauvery river in Mandya district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Nagesh (40), Bharat (17), Guru (32), Mahadev (16).

According to police, the four had come from Mysuru to Muttathi village in Malavalli Taluk coming under Halagur police station limits in the district. Muthathi is located on the banks of Cauvery river.

When one of them drowned in the river, others jumped to the rescue, but they too drowned. None of them knew about swimming, police said. PTI GMS GMS KH