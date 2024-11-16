Four-member committees to probe Jhansi hospital fire, submit report in 7 days

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday formed a four-member committee to investigate the fire that broke out in the children's ward of Jhansi's Maharani Laxmibai Medical College.

Advertisment

The committee has been tasked with identifying the cause of the fire and determining whether any negligence was involved. The government has also requested a report within seven days.

The committee will be chaired by the Director General of Medical Education and Training, with the other members being the Director (Health) of Medical Health Services, the Additional Director of Electricity of Medical Health Services, and an officer nominated by the Director General of Fire Services.

An order issued by Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, Principal Secretary of Medical Health, has asked the committee to investigate the primary cause of the fire, which is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

Advertisment

The committee will also provide recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future.

"The committee will submit its investigation report to the government within seven days," the order stated.

The fire, which broke out around 10:45 PM on Friday, claimed the lives of at least 10 children and left 16 others critically injured.