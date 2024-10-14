Four-member family found dead in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) A four-member family was found dead at Singanayakanahalli here, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Avinash (33), wife Mamatha (30) and their two daughters aged five and three, police sources said.

Avinash, a cab driver with ride-hailing apps, was found hanging and the others were found dead in their house.

The family from Kalaburagi district was staying here for the last five-six years.

Bengaluru Rural district Superintendent of Police C K Baba told reporters: "..morning when Avinash's brother came and when no one opened the door, he broke open the door and found his brother, his wife and their two daughters dead. Avinash had hanged himself. We have to investigate how the others died."