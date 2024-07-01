Four-member panel to probe into water tank collapse in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) The Mathura district administration has formed a four-member committee to probe into the collapse of an overhead water tank that killed two people and directed it to submit its report within a week.

Two women died and 11 people were injured after being buried under the debris of the tank that collapsed in the densely populated Krishna Vihar area on Sunday.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh formed the committee which will be headed by the additional district magistrate (judicial) and include as members executive engineers of the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, the public works department, and the Vrindavan Nagar Nigam, according to an official statement.

After the panel submits its report, the DM will send his recommendations to the government for further action against the guilty.

An FIR was registered against four firms involved in the tank’s construction under section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code late Sunday, Jal Nigam Executive Engineer RK Srivastava said.

The DM said the construction of the tank was completed in 2021 by the Jal Nigam at a cost of Rs 6 crore under the Gangajal Drinking Water Project. He also said that compensation will be provided to the victims' families and a survey of damages to nearby houses will be conducted.