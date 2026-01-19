Four members of Dariyapur gang arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have busted an extortion module operating in the Outer North area by arresting four members of Sonu Dariyapur gang.

According to the police, the operation began on the night of January 16 near Khera Khurd Road. A police team intercepted three men on a motorcycle after noticing their suspicious movements. A search of trio led to the recovery of illegal firearms and their subsequent detention.

"Acting on inputs, the team stopped the suspects and conducted a search, during which illegal weapons were recovered," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami.

Following the initial arrests a raid led to the apprehension of a fourth associate, identified as Sushil Bist (27). "Bist is a habitual offender previously involved in 34 criminal cases, including robbery, snatching and violations of the Arms Act," the officer said.

The other arrested accused were identified as Rajat alias Gabbru (22), Anurag alias Hunny (22) and Aryan (22). In total, the police team recovered three .32 bore pistols, two country-made pistols and several rounds of live ammunition.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the four men are active members of the Sonu Dariyapur gang and were involved in running an extortion racket targeting businessmen in Rohini and nearby areas, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.