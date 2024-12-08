Four members of family dead in suspected suicide-murder case in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra (Hr), Dec 8 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after murdering his wife and parents and attempting to kill his teenage son, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said that the police have recovered a purported suicide note written by Dushyant Singh and an investigation is on to find out the circumstances of the deaths.

A preliminary inquiry has found that Singh was struggling with some financial disputes, officials said.

The police suspect that Singh poisoned his wife, Amandeep Kaur, and murdered his father, Naib Singh, by slitting his throat. He smothered to death his mother, Amrit Kaur, and also tried to strangulate his son, Keshav Singh (13), before consuming poison himself.

The boy was found unconscious and has been admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

The police said when a relative of Naib Singh went to their house Sunday morning he found it locked from inside.

Not getting any response, he broke open the door. The police said he found Naib Singh and Amrit Kaur in a pool of blood. They were lying on a bed in their room on the ground floor of the house.

Dushyant Singh, his wife and son were found on the first floor of the house in a critical condition. They were rushed to a private hospital where Singh and his wife died. PTI Cor SUN RT RT