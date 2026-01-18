Four members of family feared drowned in Shivamogga canal

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Jan 18 (PTI) Four members of a family are feared drowned after going missing in a river canal here on Sunday, police said.

The missing have been identified as Neelabai (50), her son Ravikumar (23), daughter Shwetha (24), and son-in-law Parashuram (28).

Police said the family had come to visit relatives in connection with a local jatre (festival).

"Preliminary information suggests the incident occurred when they went to the canal to wash clothes. One person is suspected to have slipped into the water, and the others may have entered in an attempt to rescue them, leading to all four going missing," a police officer said.

Police, fire, and emergency services personnel launched a search operation soon after the incident was reported.

"Search operations are underway to trace the missing persons. However, with darkness setting in, the fire services team is likely to suspend operations and resume them tomorrow," police said.

Senior officers visited the site, reviewed the situation, and consoled the family members.

The incident occurred in the Bhadravathi River Left Bank Canal at Arabilache Camp under Holehonnur police station limits in Bhadravathi taluk. PTI GMS SSK