Four members of family found dead in Gujarat village

Devbhumi Dwarka (Guj), Jul 10 (PTI) The bodies of four members of a family, including a couple and their young son and daughter, were found lying roadside in a village in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat on Wednesday and prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests Ashok Dhuva, his wife Liluben, their son Jignesh and daughter Kinjal consumed poison in a suicide pact.

Police found bottles of suspected poisonous liquid lying near their bodies, an official said.

"The deceased couple was in their 40s while their son and daughter are 18-20 years old. The bodies were found lying in a field in Dharagar village in the evening," said Bhanvad police sub-inspector MR Savseta.

The family travelled 70 km on two-wheelers from their home in Jamnagar city. Police also found 2 two-wheelers parked nearby, the official said.

Further investigation is underway.